Marines get into Christmas spirit with toy dropoff at Maynard Children’s Hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Marines from Camp Lejeune are sharing in the giving season by dropping off hundreds of toys at Vidant Health’s Maynard Children’s Hospital.

The Marines brought 200 toys on Friday to help put smiles on the children’s faces. They put together their toy drive with the group Joey’s Little Angels out of New Jersey.

One of the organizers is Joseph Paragone, who recovered after being diagnosed with a brain tumor before joining the Marine Corps.

“Being around the kids, I was actually probably the oldest one in the hospital, since it was a children’s hospital and I was 19,” Paragone said. “Kinda walking around, hanging out with the kids after my surgery, I always wanted to give back.”

Maynard Children’s Hospital is accepting toy and gift donations through December 13.