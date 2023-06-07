GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Uptown Greenville’s Market at the Town Common is back for its next event.

If you didn’t get the chance to go last month, now is your chance. There are some new and exciting to check out while you’re there.

“A lot of community members came out, we are estimating a couple hundred people were out at the market and enjoyed the food truck and all the different vendors,” said Ashley Gaskins, City of Greenville, communication and marketing assistant. “So we have expanded the market a little bit this time, so it’s not just on the bridge, one of the parking lot areas will be closed with vendors in that area as well, and then we are having a small beer garden this time around as well.”

The market will be open 5-8 pm on Wednesday. City officials want to remind people of the air quality alert and to wear a mask or not attend if they have air sensitivity.