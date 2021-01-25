Mass vaccination site at Greenville Convention Center now under full operation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County wrapped up the first day of their mass vaccination effort at the Greenville Convention Center.

Site managers hope by he end of the week, they’ll be up to 4,000 vaccinations a day.

The convention center was full of smiles and laughter on Monday, with people giving and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The first full day of vaccines came after a soft opening on Sunday where people with appointments also received the vaccine.

“It’s the beginning,” said Arthur Schupbach. “It’s the beginning of the end hopefully.”

A shot in the arm, and a dose of hope.

“I’m really excited about it. I’m so glad we could get the vaccine available to us. It’s a wonderful thing,” said Shupbach.

Schupbach has seen just how devastating this virus can be.

“I know two people that, where I’m originally from, that passed from COVID, which is sad,” he said.

Now Schupbach is one of the thousands in Eastern North Carolina who will get their COVID shots at the Greenville Convention Center.

“It’s the beginning of really the healing phase, so it’s great,” said Dr. Mike Waldrum, Vidant Health CEO.

The vaccination site just opened, but it’s already a well-oiled machine, getting people in and out for their shot in around 30 minutes. Leaders say they’re working to ensure they’re getting a steady stream of doses.

“Let’s look at (Monday) and a great example of how things went well today and hopefully that same example will continue over the weeks and months,” said Rep. Greg Murphy.

Murphy volunteered at the convention center on Monday, helping direct people through the process. Health leaders and patients agree this is a turning point.

“The whole COVID thing has changed our lives dramatically and not for the better. So, the sooner the nation can get inoculated and move forward and get back to normal, the better,” said Schupbach.

The vaccination site will run seven days a week for people with appointments. Vidant Health executives said they get a new shipment of doses every Thursday, allowing them to start booking patients for the following week.

You can get vaccine updates from Vidant by clicking here.