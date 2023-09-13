GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s a huge consignment sale, all for a good cause.

Over the course of the rest of this week, more than 3,000 people are expected to pass through the doors of the Greenville Convention Center for the “Nearly New Fish” seasonal children’s consignment sale. Nearly New Fish’s Hunter Jackson said they have more than 100,000 items, from clothes to toys and even maternity wear and bathing equipment, ready to find their new home.

“The prices of everything just keep going up, keep going up, you know, there’s still a little bit of supply chain issues, too. We have everything that you could possibly need, from infant all the way up to young teenagers,” Jackson said.

The proceeds from Wednesday’s ticket sales will go to the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children. The official opening day is Thursday morning at 10. It’s free admission. The consignment sale ends on Sunday.