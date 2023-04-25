GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville’s Convention Center is expecting something exciting.

Baby Jamboree, a maternity fair, is coming to the Convention Center this Sunday. Expectant parents, new parents, grandparents and friends are all invited to attend.

There will be exhibits, information on resources and healthcare professionals in attendance to help with information. A fashion show, showcasing maternity and children’s clothes, will start at 4 pm. Vendors will also be present.

Sponsors of the fair include Noah’s Nook Boutique, Hope of Glory, Triple P-Positive Parenting Program and others.

Admission is free. The fair will run from 2-5 pm.