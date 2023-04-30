GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New and expecting mothers went home with more resources after Pitt County hosted a Maternity Fair on Sunday.

At the Greenville Convention Center there were health exhibits, free formula giveaways, raffle prizes and other educational resources. Organizers say the event is to improve the health and well-being of all of Pitt County.

“The infant mortality rate here in Pitt County is actually really high so what we want to do is focus on health and women’s health and making sure that people are healthy so that they have a healthy pregnancy and healthy baby,” said Jennifer Hardee, women and children’s health education coordinator.

The Maternity Fair Jamboree had 60 vendors in attendance. They ended the event with a fashion show to promote maternity wear and even outfits for the little ones.