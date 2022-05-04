GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — May is National Foster Care Month, which honors parents and families who provide children a loving home.

Here in Pitt County, officials with the Department of Social Services say they have 175 children within their legal custody. The children are placed in licensed foster homes, with relatives or in other facilities, depending on the child’s needs.

Social work supervisors said finding a permanent home for a child is what they strive for.

“Whenever we’re able to find a home for a child, that makes us very very joyful and happy. Because children coming into foster care experience trauma and so whatever we can do to try and lower that trauma for them, and make them comfortable, and put them in the most family-like environment, that’s always our goal,” said Chandra Mewborn, a social work supervisor for Pitt County.

If you want to learn more about becoming a foster parent, there will be a foster care appreciation event on Saturday afternoon from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Greenville Town Common.