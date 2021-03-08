MetroNet preps Greenville City Council with specifics for start of work for new internet service next month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville City Council met with MetroNet leaders Monday to discuss the next steps to bring the internet provider to the area.

Unreliable internet access has been a long-standing problem in Eastern North Carolina. Now, Greenville leaders hope to solve the issues by bringing a new provider to the area. People in Greenville could see MetroNet crews out working as soon as next month.

“From a long-term standpoint, this is going to be great for everybody in our community,” said Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly.

Connelly is excited to bring MetroNet to Greenville. He said the provider will be beneficial to students and people working from home. He also thinks it will help the city’s economic development.

“Businesses are going to look to make sure that those communities have the top technology and for us to be able to offer fiber optic service to the citizens of Greenville is going to be very important,” he said.

Greenville City Council members met with a MetroNet representative at their workshop Monday night.

“They’re anticipating that they’re going to start construction next month in April,” said Connelly. “It’s going to be about a two-year process for them to complete the whole city.”

Kris Smith, the provider’s government affairs manager, said people can expect lots of communication. The company will send a letter 30 to 45 days before construction begins in your area. Officials will send a postcard reminder 10 to 14 days out. Yard signs will go up about a week before crews start working.

There’s also a website where people can keep up with progress.

“On that website, we’ll have an interactive map of Greenville,” said Smith. “It’ll say areas that will be highlighted is under construction, future construction or construction complete.”

Connelly said 2020 showed the importance of reliable internet access.

“Internet has been a vitally important utility that we use on a day-to-day basis,” he said.

He wants people to be prepared for the upcoming construction.

“There’s going to be quite a bit of disruption throughout our city over the next several months,” said Connelly. “It’s going to be worth it.”

The mayor hopes the process will be quick and painless, but he’s asking for patience from the community.