Metros sending the most people to Greenville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Greenville using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Greenville from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#20. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 160 (#125 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Migration from Greenville to Philadelphia: 54 (#27 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 106 to Greenville

#19. Goldsboro, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Goldsboro in 2014-2018: 163 (#9 most common destination from Goldsboro)

– Migration from Greenville to Goldsboro: 309 (#7 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 146 to Goldsboro

#18. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Dallas in 2014-2018: 175 (#140 most common destination from Dallas)

– Migration from Greenville to Dallas: 101 (#17 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 74 to Greenville

#17. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Hickory in 2014-2018: 181 (#10 most common destination from Hickory)

– Migration from Greenville to Hickory: 152 (#11 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 29 to Greenville

#16. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Washington in 2014-2018: 198 (#160 most common destination from Washington)

– Migration from Greenville to Washington: 134 (#12 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 64 to Greenville

#15. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Miami in 2014-2018: 205 (#115 most common destination from Miami)

– Migration from Greenville to Miami: 116 (#15 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 89 to Greenville

#14. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Salisbury in 2014-2018: 244 (#9 most common destination from Salisbury)

– Migration from Greenville to Salisbury: 0 (#100 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 244 to Greenville

#13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 261 (#123 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Migration from Greenville to Atlanta: 75 (#21 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 186 to Greenville

#12. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Greensboro in 2014-2018: 320 (#18 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Migration from Greenville to Greensboro: 484 (#4 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 164 to Greensboro

#11. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 349 (#15 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Migration from Greenville to Jacksonville: 170 (#9 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 179 to Greenville

#10. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Winston in 2014-2018: 365 (#9 most common destination from Winston)

– Migration from Greenville to Winston: 101 (#17 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 264 to Greenville

#9. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Wilmington in 2014-2018: 382 (#7 most common destination from Wilmington)

– Migration from Greenville to Wilmington: 161 (#10 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 221 to Greenville

#8. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 512 (#13 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Migration from Greenville to Fayetteville: 104 (#16 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 408 to Greenville

#7. New Bern, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from New Bern in 2014-2018: 517 (#2 most common destination from New Bern)

– Migration from Greenville to New Bern: 681 (#2 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 164 to New Bern

#6. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 738 (#26 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Migration from Greenville to Virginia Beach: 99 (#19 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 639 to Greenville

#5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from New York in 2014-2018: 988 (#87 most common destination from New York)

– Migration from Greenville to New York: 47 (#33 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 941 to Greenville

#4. Rocky Mount, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Rocky Mount in 2014-2018: 1,051 (#2 most common destination from Rocky Mount)

– Migration from Greenville to Rocky Mount: 473 (#5 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 578 to Greenville

#3. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Durham in 2014-2018: 1,183 (#5 most common destination from Durham)

– Migration from Greenville to Durham: 418 (#6 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 765 to Greenville

#2. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 1,191 (#17 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Migration from Greenville to Charlotte: 659 (#3 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 532 to Greenville

#1. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 2,013 (#3 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Migration from Greenville to Raleigh: 2,129 (#1 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 116 to Raleigh