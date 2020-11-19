Micro-distilleries could provide extra boost to Uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – At a recent Greenville City Council meeting, a unanimous vote approved the addition of micro-distilleries as a special use permit in the downtown commercial industry.

Greenville has already added a few micro-breweries as special-use permits like Pitt Street and Uptown Brewery.

The council met and realized micro-distilleries and microbreweries are similar and felt it’d be a good fit to add micro-distilleries to the mix. The council has already received interest from one person in starting a micro-distillery in the Uptown District, which helped accelerate the process.

“I think it’ll add to Uptown,” said Greenville City Public Information Officer Brock Letchworth. “When you look at what we’re trying to do in the Uptown community, build a thriving nightlife that can help attract and retain young professionals that in return attract high-quality employers. I think something like this will certainly help that.”

Letchworth said they’re working to offer micro-distilleries safely and responsibly. The distilleries won’t have a cover charge, and will be able to sell merchandise and food along with provide tasting rooms and entertainment. However, amplified sound cannot be within 150 feet of a residential home.

Micro-distilleries must also close at midnight. Letchworth said if he had to guess, we could see them popping up within the next six months.