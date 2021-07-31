Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo back at Greenville Convention Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo is holding its 2021 summer event at the Greenville Convention Center.

The event goes from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo is an educational event geared toward reptile and amphibian enthusiasts. Over 100 tables of exotic reptiles include snakes, lizards, frogs, spiders and more can be checked out by attendees.

Food trucks and public restrooms are available for the event.

Admission is $10 for all guests 13 years of age and older, guests 12 and under are free. Admission is purchased at the door only.