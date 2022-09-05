GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — The Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo is returning to the Greenville Convention Center on Sept. 10, the final expo of the year in our area.

The expo is an educational and sales event geared toward reptile and amphibian enthusiasts with over 100 tables of exotic reptiles including snakes, lizards, frogs, spiders and more. It’s a one-stop shop to chat with experienced hobbyists and breeders and check out supplies and themed merchandise.

Admission is $10 for all guests 13 years and older, and free for guests aged 12 and under. Tickets are only sold at the door. Public restrooms and food trucks will be available on site.

For additional details, go to Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo (midatlanticreptileexpo.com)