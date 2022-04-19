GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Buying BBQ this week can help others.

This week at Greenville’s new Mission BBQ, Greenville Police Department and Greenville Fire/Rescue are teaming up with Mission BBQ to give back to those who protect and serve.

Proceeds from Thursday’s event will go to COPFUND, Inc. which directly benefits GPD employees who are experiencing hardships. Proceeds from Wednesday benefitted firefighters and first responders, including one firefighter battling cancer.

The new business is located at 425 Greenville Blvd SE in Greenville.





Also, since Greenville’s Mission BBQ is not officially open, this will be a good chance to get a sneak peek of the BBQ they’ll have to offer. Mission BBQ will have its grand opening on April 26th.

Watch the above video to see Erin Jenkins’s full report on this week’s events.