GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect after a months-long drug trafficking investigation.

On Sept. 11, the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force arrested Gerald Carney, 50. His arrest came after detectives executed multiple search warrants in Greenville, including at 3335 Grove Point Drive, and Diamond Cuts, located at 2514 South Memorial Drive.

The search led to the seizure of 525 grams of fentanyl, 80 grams of cocaine, 253 bindles of heroin, one firearm, and $6,962. Carney was charged with multiple counts of trafficking in heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and firearm possession by a felon. He was booked into Pitt County Detention Center and received a $4.1 million secure bond. Further charges may be forthcoming.

The Greenville Regional Drug Task Force comprises Law Enforcement Officers from the Greenville Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Ayden Police Department, Williamston Police Department, East Carolina University Police Department, and the Winterville Police Department.