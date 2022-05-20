GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four members of the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce are still on the road to recovery after a major vehicle crash last month.

On Friday, the community showed its support with a golf tournament fundraiser. It was held at Greenville Country Club with proceeds going toward the medical bills of Trent McGee, Aileen Peacock, Lauren Phillips and Kimber Stone. They were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on April 27.

Trent McGee, Aileen Peacock, Lauren Phillips and Kimber Stone (Greenville Chamber of Commerce photos)

“We know we are going to be back,” McGee said. “It’s going to take some time. We’ve all helped each other in this recovery process more than we realized. We encouraged one another, and we’ve been so encouraged by the community and the love they have given to us. and this tournament today I’m so thankful for everyone who is here and playing in it.”

The fundraiser raised more than $20,000 for the families.