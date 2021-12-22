More than 3 million North Carolinians to travel this holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Whether you’re driving on the road or flying from an airport, travel experts say the next few days will be busy and you should prepare ahead of time.

“We’re gonna see about 3.1 million North Carolinians travel 50 or more miles this holiday season, said Tiffany Wright, AAA Spokesperson. “From that number, 2.9 million North Carolinians are going to be doing so by vehicle. So it’s going to be busy, and if Thanksgiving was any indication, we’re gonna see a lot of traffic on the roadways.”

Last year not as many people traveled because of the pandemic.

“We are going to see 900,000 more vehicles on the road than we did this time last year,” Wright said. “It still is not where we were in 2019, we’re still about 7 to 8-percent less.”

“Last year, I don’t think we had any flights because that was the time we had the three months period, said Bill Hopper, PGV Airport Executive Director. “We’re very excited to have the holidays back.”

At Pitt-Greenville Airport, the flights are full.

“Every once in a while you might have a plane that doesn’t have a whole lot, but over the holidays they are all full,” Hopper said. “Nice thing about a 50 passenger airplane is you don’t have many people in line at screening, but however if you get to an airport that’s busier, you are gonna want to arrive a little bit earlier.”

If you’re getting behind the wheel, there is the best time to head out.

“If you’re going to leave on Thursday, Dec. 23, if you can leave after 7 p.m., that’s when we predict that you probably won’t encounter nearly as much congestion,” Wright said. “For the most part it’s going to be crowded out there, so make sure you’re giving yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.”