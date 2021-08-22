Most expensive homes currently for sale in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Greenville, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the metro. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Greenville below:

#10. 3104 Star Hill Farm Rd, Greenville ($829,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 5,277 square feet; $157 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 717 Chesapeake Pl, Greenville ($849,500)

– 7 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 5,391 square feet; $157 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 1643 Tull Rd, Greenville ($855,000)

– 7 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 6,928 square feet; $123 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 1848 Blue Banks Farm Rd, Greenville ($859,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 6,263 square feet; $137 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 222 Country Club Dr, Greenville ($989,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 6,520 square feet; $151 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 3501 Star Hill Farm Rd, Greenville ($1,099,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 5,700 square feet; $192 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 3204 Larkspur Ln, Greenville ($1,099,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 5,854 square feet; $187 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 4426 Oaksong Dr, Greenville ($1,125,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 7,325 square feet; $153 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 738 Lexington Dr, Greenville ($1,195,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 6,677 square feet; $178 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 604 Kings Rd, Greenville ($1,250,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 7,006 square feet; $178 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)