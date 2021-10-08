Motorcyclist killed in crash with Jeep in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a Jeep on Friday.

Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter told WNCT’s Erin Jenkins a Jeep was making a left turn out of a parking lot at 1620 N. Greene St. to head north. A motorcyclist was traveling south and collided with the Jeep.

(Courtney Cortright, WNCT video)

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

GPD had part of the area blocked off to investigate the crash and collect evidence. No names have been released pending next of kin notification.