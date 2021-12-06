Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville police say a motorcyclist was killed last week in a crash with another vehicle.

On December 3,, shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers with the Greenville Police Department Traffic Safety Unit responded to a crash at Southeast Greenville Boulevard (US 264A) and Eastbrook Drive involving a car and motorcycle.

Investigators said a 2014 Kawasaki VN1700 motorcycle, operated by Dennis Lee Spangler, 66, of Greenville, was traveling northeast on SE Greenville Boulevard. A 2017 Chevrolet Cruz, operated by Asma Iisha Reeder of Greenville, was traveling southwest on Greenville Boulevard and hit Spangler as he was making a left turn onto Eastbrook Drive.

Spangler died at Vidant Medical Center.

Any eyewitnesses to this crash are encouraged to call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777 or PFC J.C. Cranford (252) 329-3519.

