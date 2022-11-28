GREENVILLE, N.C. – Repairs to the Mozingo Road bridge over Interstate 587 will require a short overnight detour for westbound drivers this week.

This detour is scheduled to begin Monday night and run through Saturday morning. The detour will occur only between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. this week.

The project will require drivers on I-587 West (formerly U.S. 264) to exit at the bridge, cross over Mozingo Road and re-enter the highway using the on-ramp. Drivers should proceed cautiously and expect short delays.

Eastbound I-587 will not be affected.

A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation is replacing one girder and repairing other girders after the bridge was struck in 2020 by a backhoe being hauled on a trailer with its arm stuck up too high. During the detour, crews will remove part of the bridge’s deck and an outside girder.

Repairs to the Mozingo Road bridge are scheduled to be completed next spring.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media