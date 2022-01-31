Mr. Beast Philanthropy will be giving away free food in Pitt County to help with grocery shortages

This image released by Beast Philanthropy Productions shows Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, during a turkey giveaway at Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville, N.C. on Nov. 7 2021. The widely popular YouTube video maker has built an unusual charity playbook that leverages his fame and skills with the goal to end hunger. (Beast Philanthropy Productions via AP)

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Grocery stores throughout Pitt County have been experiencing food shortages. Mr. Beast Philanthropy has been stepping up recently to help meet the needs of those who may go hungry otherwise.

The organization will be having food distributions in Greenville, Winterville, Bethel and Grimesland over the next few days and weeks.

The following locations times and places will be:

The Greenville location will be at 811 Howell Street on Feb. 10, Feb. 24, March 10 and March 24 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Events have already been held there on Jan. 23 and Jan. 27.

The Winterville location will be 4015 Corey Rd. from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Feb. 5, Feb. 19, March 5 and March 19. Events have been held there on Jan. 8 and Jan. 22.

The Bethel location will be at 7459 Main Street, the old Piggly Wiggly, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day on Feb. 12, March 12 and April 9. This is the first time the food distribution will be coming to Bethel.

The Grimesland location will be 4839 School Rd. from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 5, Feb. 19, March 5 and March 19. Events have already been held at this location on Jan. 8 and Jan. 22.

If you would like to volunteer and have any other questions you can email Leon Booker at this address.