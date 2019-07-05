MrBeast: ‘World’s Biggest Game of Dodgeball’ will start at 2 PM at ECU; more players needed

YouTuber “MrBeast” posted an update on his Twitter that he has delayed the start time of his attempt to host the “World’s Largest Game of Dodgeball” to 2:00 p.m. Friday at Minges Coliseum at ECU, and says anyone is welcome to play.

In the post, “MrBeast” said,” If you show up you’ll probably make it into the video.”

@MrBeastYT, via Twitter

WNCT

PREVIOUS:

YouTuber “MrBeast” says anyone who arrives at ECU’s Minges Coliseum by 10:30 a.m. Friday can participate in his attempt to host the “World’s Biggest Game of Dodgeball,” because he needs more players to set the world record.

That’s according to WNCT reporter Katie Augustine, who is on location waiting for the game to start.

PREVIOUS:

MrBeast is always up for the challenge and on Friday he will host the ‘World’s Biggest Game of Dodgeball’ at the Minges Coliseum at East Carolina University.

According to his Twitter account, the event will start at 7 a.m. and people interested in going should bring a red and blue shirt.