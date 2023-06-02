GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville Fire/Rescue will be conducting a multi-agency, free Hands-Only CPR and AED Training at the Wildwood Park.

According to the American Heart Association, sudden cardiac arrest happens to anyone, anywhere, at any time during life, affecting 350,000 people outside the hospital setting every year in the United States. With that being said, Greenville Fire/Rescue is partnering with the Compress and Shock Foundation to host a FREE community CPR/AED educational awareness course at the Wildwood Park grand opening weekend!

Please join Greenville, N.C. Fire/Rescue and the Compress & Shock Foundation on Saturday, June 3rd for our annual community CPR/AED training day at the Wildwood Park. The Wildwood Park is located at 3450 Blue Heron Drive in Greenville. There is no need to pre-register for the event. Event participants can choose to attend any of the three sessions at 9 am, 11 am, or 1 pm.

Greenville Fire/Rescue personnel and the Compress and Shock personnel will be available for interviews at 10 am on Saturday, June 3rd at the Wildwood Park pavilion location.