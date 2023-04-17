GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A crash involving three vehicles killed one person Monday just after noon.

Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol told WNCT’s Erin Jenkins the crash happened on Greenville Boulevard in front of Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, located just outside the Greenville city limits. The crash closed down all four lanes of traffic for a period of time.

No names were being released pending notification of next of kin. Troopers said they believe speed was a factor but were still investigating Monday evening.

The crash happened in the vicinity of an intersection that has flashing lights on Greenville Boulevard that go off when vehicles from Old Pactolus Road are approaching the intersection.