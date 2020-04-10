Governor Cooper’s order to take effect in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper’s Stay at Home Order that limits the movement of individuals throughout the state and restricts the opening of some businesses will take effect in Greenville when the City’s Stop the Spread Order expires Friday, April 10 at 5 p.m.

The City’s Stop the Spread Order, which went into effect on March 26, had taken precedent over the Governor’s Stay at Home Order because it was more restrictive.

However, with the expiration of the City’s Order, the Governor’s Stay at Home Order now applies to all residents and businesses in the City until its expiration on April 29.

Details of the Governor’s Stay at Home Order can be viewed here.

A full list of all Executive Orders issued by the Governor during the COVID-19 crisis can be viewed here.

“The expiration of the City’s Stop the Spread Order and the future adherence to the Governor’s Stay at Home Order now allows for more consistency in the expectations of residents and businesses across the city, county, and state,” Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said. “The cooperation we have received from most in our community has been amazing, and our efforts appear to be working. We must continue to abide by the guidelines and orders that are in place, and hopefully we will have this behind us in the near future.”

On Thursday, the City of Greenville joined Pitt County and the other nine municipalities in the county in issuing a joint statement regarding ongoing COVID-19 efforts. Learn more about that statement here.