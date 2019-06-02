Man pleads guilty in community center shooting incident from 2019

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man pleaded guilty for a community center shooting from 2019.

On Thursday, March 26, Timothy Earl Purvis pled guilty to:

First-degree kidnapping

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Possession of a firearm by felon in Pitt County Superior Court

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Marvin K. Blount III sentenced Purvis to two consecutive sentences totaling 15 to 20 years in prison.

The charges stemmed from an incident at the Greenville Community Center on June 1, 2019.

Officials said, Purvis attempted to enter the living area for female residents and their children to see his significant other and child.

When a staff member denied Purvis entry based on the center’s policy, an argument ensued.

Purvis shot the staff member once near the hip in retaliation for being denied entry into the living area.

Officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to the scene and made entry as the struggle between Purvis and the individual ensued.

After dropping his firearm during the struggle, Purvis allowed himself to be taken into custody.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Timothy Glen Short of Ayden.