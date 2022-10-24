GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Chicken, live music, and giving back to the community.

This Saturday, Greenville’s Nash Hot Chicken will be holding an event called Rockin’ For A Free World. The event will be a benefit concert with some of the proceeds going to NC Stop Human Trafficking.

The event is free to the public with giveaways, raffles and vendor swags. The event will have numerous local musical artists playing throughout the day, from 11 a.m. to midnight.

The event will be located at 114 East 5th Street. For more information, click here.