GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Break out your buckets ‘o’ chicken and some napkins, July 6th is National Fried Chicken Day!

One local restaurant is celebrating the day by offering customers a day of deals. “Comfort food,” says Nash owner Ryan Griffin.

For National Fried Chicken Day, Nash is offering their Nash Basket, a signature menu item for $10 with a side. All signature cocktails are $1 off for July 6th only.

“I think it’s one of the top dogs as far as comfort food goes. I think everybody who grew with fried chicken, you know I certainly did, I went to Grandma’s house on Sundays, had a whole mess of fried chicken and it’s just, it’s something about the grease and the juice and the chicken it kind of gets everybody talking, gets their hands greasy and messy, and you know really brings the whole family together.” Ryan Griffin, Owner of Nash

The restaurant will also have live music on National Fried Chicken Day from 6-8 pm.

“Support local musicians and kitchens,” said Griffin.

Fun Facts:

KFC was not an overnight success. In fact, it took Colonel Sanders a long time to get his recipe to catch on. Before WW II, fried chicken was only served on special occasions. Fried chicken is different around the world! In Korea, fried chicken is double-fried and coated in sweet and spicy sauce. In Japan, it is cut into little pieces before frying. In the town of Gainesville, Georgia, it is illegal to eat fried chicken with or fork or anything other than your hands! There are an estimated 18,000 KFC franchises worldwide. The earliest known written recipe for American-styled fried chicken appears in the 1747 British cookbook, “The Art of Cookery Made Plain and Easy” by Hannah Glasse.