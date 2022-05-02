GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The annual National Day of Prayer event will be held at locations all over Eastern North Carolina this Thursday.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress when people are asked: “to turn to God in prayer and meditation”. The president is required by law to sign a proclamation each year, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.

The Greenville Town Commons is celebrating the National Day of Prayer Thursday, May 5th, at noon. Bishop Rosie O’ Neal states in her video that she wants as many people out there as possible as there will be pastors praying over children, our government, our troops, and whatever else is needed.

It will take place at 105 E 1st St., Greenville, NC, 27858.

A National Day of Prayer event will also be held at Grainger Stadium in Kinston this Thursday. This went will begin at noon and last for an hour.

Other cities, towns and churches across Eastern North Carolina will also be holding events.