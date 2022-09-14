GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to explore the park in a unique way with this event.

An upcoming Greenville event called PARK(ing) Day temporarily transforms spaces for cars into places for people is coming on Friday from 10 am – 2 pm. Two parking spaces on East Fifth Street between Reade and Cotanche Streets will become pop-up mini-parks.

These spaces will have a relaxing hammock, Giant Jenga and Connect Four games along with other activities. There will also be discount cards to Blackbeard Coffee Roasters, sidewalk sales at Backdoor Skate Shop and other businesses that will join in as well.

The public is encouraged to grab coffee or lunch from a local business, or shop, and stop by.

“PARK(ing) Dayis an opportunity for designers and community members to collaborate on temporarily transforming parking spaces into public places. Since the first event, PARK(ing) Day has been adapted to call attention to the need for more urban open space to generate critical debate around how public space is created and allocated, and to improve the quality of urban habitat,” said Sharon Rhue, senior landscape architect at The East Group. “As Greenville moves into the future and continues to become a vibrant urban hub in Eastern North Carolina, we want to find opportunities like this to have fun, be creative, and more fully engage with our neighbors.”

For more information, click here or here for the Facebook event.