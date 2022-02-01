Nationwide Texas Roadhouse fundraiser benefits American Tinnitus Association

GREENVILLE, NC. – On February 7, all Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 locations invite the public to a fundraiser to support the American Tinnitus Association (ATA).

To honor the company’s late founder Kent Taylor, the restaurants will donate 100% of all profits on February 7 to the organization. More than 26 million adults in the United States battle tinnitus.



In addition to the restaurant fundraiser, through March 31, Texas Roadhouse will donate ten percent from the online sales of all Texas Roadhouse /ATA co-branded gift cards to the American Tinnitus Association. The gift cards are available online at texasroadhouse.com.



“As we pursue our mission to advance research and find a cure for tinnitus, we are grateful for the support of Texas Roadhouse,” said Torryn P. Brazell, ATA chief executive officer. “Despite its growing prevalence and often devastating effects, tinnitus remains a severely underfunded medical condition. This partnership brings us one step closer to changing the status quo.”



“We are sincerely committed to supporting ATA’s mission to raise tinnitus awareness, fund research and help individuals who are suffering,” says Texas Roadhouse CEO and President Jerry Morgan. “Texas Roadhouse and our family of employees honor the life and vision of our Founder Kent Taylor, who was passionate about helping others.”

For more information, visit www.texasroadhouse.com.