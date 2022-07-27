GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Democrat Party will hold a press conference Thursday at 11 a.m. that will feature State Senator and NC congressional candidate Don Davis.

Davis is running to fill the U.S. House District 1 seat left open by Congressman G.K. Butterfield’s decision to retire. Davis is currently running against Republican Sandy Smith. The election is in November.

The press conference is part of the Democratic National Committee’s “Too Extreme GOP” push in battleground states. The event will be in Town Common in downtown Greenville.