NC Ferry Division to host career fair in Greenville on Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. – People in Pitt County and the surrounding areas will have a chance to hop on board a rewarding new career as the North Carolina Ferry Division teams up with NC Works to host a career fair Feb. 9 at the NC Works Career Center at 3101 Bismark Street in Greenville.

The fair will run between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The division will adhere to COVID safety protocols such as requiring social distancing and face coverings during the job fair.

Applications will be accepted for all positions at all experience levels, from entry-level parking lot attendants to experienced boat captains. Both temporary summer employment and full-time permanent positions are available.

Among the benefits of Ferry Division employment are:

Competitive salaries

Year-round, full-time permanent employment

Shift housing available at some locations

Health insurance

Retirement benefits

Paid vacation, holidays and sick leave

People interested in attending the job fair should bring resumes and supporting documents. Representatives from the Ferry Division will be on hand to explain the various positions available and opportunities for advancement.

The Greenville career fair is the third of six to be held across eastern North Carolina. The previous two were held in Elizabeth City and Morehead City, the others will be held Feb. 16 in Shallotte, Feb. 23 in Ocracoke and March 2 in Hatteras.



To see jobs available with the Ferry Division, visit the state jobs website and search “Ferry.” Please continue to visit the site, as new ferry jobs are added regularly. For more information, call 252-423-5100.