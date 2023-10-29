GREENVILLE, N.C- (WNCT)- Teams from all across North Carolina laced up their shoes and competed in the 30th annual North Carolina Senior Games 3-on-3 Basketball Championships on Sunday.

(Gabby Sartori, WNCT photo)

Teams were comprised of people age 50 and up at the East Carolina University Eakin Student Recreation Center. It brought fans who filled the bleachers in support of the championships.

Senior Games Sports and IT Coordinator Hugh Autry said this is just about what you would expect from a championship Sunday. The competitive energy was filled from everyone and started with the people leaving everything out there on the court.

“Well today is like most of the finals are today,” Autry said. “We had 10 men of fifty-plus teams. There’s a lot … it’s very competitive. We also have some more sixties playing today than like three different women’s age groups all vying for gold and bronze today.”

(Gabby Sartori, WNCT photo)

For players like Corbin Eddings, the Senior Games holds more value than it being just a time of recreation. He says the games enable him and his teammates to strive for a better lifestyle.

“The greatest thing about it is it’s going to help us in the long run just to be healthy,” Eddings said. “One of the things we talk about is there’s so many folks who aren’t able to get out here and do this and just what a blessing that is.

“And then we’re at that age where you start saying ‘I want to be here to enjoy my moments with my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren.’ And this is gonna help that.”

If there’s anyone who’s been dedicated the longest to the Senior Games, it’s Autry. Despite not competing in the games, he’s been a part of the fun for over 20 years. For him, his favorite part is the friends he’s made all throughout his time.

“This is my 25th year with Senior Games, and I just absolutely love the people,” Autry said. “The friendship, the camaraderie. We just have a blast everywhere we go.”

For decades, the Senior Games have had a mission to promote health and wellness for adults age 55 and up. NCSG is a statewide non-profit sponsored by the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services.

For more information, go to www.ncseniorgames.org.