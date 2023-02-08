GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Amy Moore, clinical director of Dixon Social Interactive Services has been elected as the new board chair of NC Stop Human Trafficking.

Moore also works as an adjunct professor at East Carolina University and is co-chair of the National Association of Social Workers Greenville Chapter. In addition to those responsibilities, she serves on the Behavioral Consultations and Psychological Services Client Rights Committee.

“Mrs. Moore will make an excellent leader for the board of directors,” said NC Stop Human Trafficking Founder Pam Strickland. “Her extensive knowledge in social work, substance use disorders and treatment, the criminal justice system and human trafficking will not only lead the organization in expertise around the all-encompassing issue of human trafficking, but her passion to see change will drive our work to a new level.”

Aside from her career in social work, she serves as a leader for the North Carolina Jaycees, a statewide civic organization focused on building up communities through service work and fundraising. She has extensive experience in grant writing, event planning and non-profit administration.

Moore graduated from Meredith College where she earned a BA in psychology in 2001. She then went on to earn a masters in social work at East Carolina University in 2012.