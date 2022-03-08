GREENVILLE, N.C. – The public is invited to meet with state transportation and city of Greenville officials Tuesday to discuss the proposed improvements to Dickinson Avenue.

The N.C. Department of Transportation and the city are working together to improve Dickinson Avenue from Memorial Drive (N.C. 11) to Reade Circle. The project proposes to repair the existing drainage systems; replace the materials under the pavement; repave and restripe the roadway; and improve pedestrian and bicycle accommodations along the corridor. More information, including maps and a video, can be found on the NCDOT project webpage.

There are three ways to join the meeting on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m.:

In-person: A Time for Science at 729 Dickinson Ave., Greenville;

Virtual: register online here;

Phone: call 415-930-5321 and enter audio pin 268-435-629.

During the meeting, in-person and virtually, a pre-recorded presentation will play every 30 minutes beginning at 5 p.m., with the last presentation at 6:30 p.m.

Written comments may be provided using the chat box during the virtual presentation or comment forms at the in-person meeting. Project team members will answer questions during the public meeting.

People may also submit comments by phone 984-205-6615 (enter project code 9576); email Dickinson-Ave-Greenville@publicinput.com; or mail to Project Engineer Sarah Lentine, NCDOT-Division 2, P.O. 1587, Greenville, NC 27835, by March 22.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place during the meeting, including wearing face masks, providing hand sanitizer, and maintaining a 6-foot social distancing.

NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled people who wish to participate in this virtual hearing. Anyone requiring special services should contact Caroletta Daniels, Business Support Liaison at 1503 Mail Service Center in Raleigh; 919-368-1089; or cmdaniels@ncdot.gov as early as possible so that arrangements can be made. Those who do not speak English, or have a limited availability to read, speak or understand English, may receive interpretive services upon request prior to the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.

