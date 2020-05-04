NCDSA- Greenville Online Pop-up Grocery Store

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Down Syndrome Alliance has opened an online grocery store to provide essential items to the community.

The organization has teamed with Sysco foods to make this possible for the people of Greenville.

Items include frozen quality meats, veggies, fruits, face masks, nitrile gloves, paper towels, toilet paper, and bleach.

Pre-order is TODAY Monday, May 4th, before 3pm.

Pick-up will be Wednesday, May 6th from 9am-11am at the Trinity Free Will Baptist Church.

On pick-up day your car will be loaded by volunteers.

You can go to:

https://ncdsa.networkforgood.com/events/20830-ncdsa-greenville-pop-up-grocery-sale?fbclid=IwAR3tf-S3lkBJNHqLylrhWxUGGAMlYUazZAa3Dq4uV0Gc66OUsuENn4ZLjV8

All proceeds will go directly back to supporting the work of the NCDSA and their commitment to the Down syndrome community of Eastern North Carolina.