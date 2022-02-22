NCWorks is hosting on-site interviews for PCAs and CNAs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Good help is hard to find. That’s where NCWorks steps in.

East Carolina Home Care gives professional and personal home care for children, adults and elderly clients in Eastern North Carolina to those who prefer to remain in the home environment yet need special attention our home aides provide.

Some positions for PCAS and CNAS start at 10.25/hour, offer a $200 sign-on bonus, paid travel time and health insurance.

NCWorks is teaming up with East Carolina Home Care for on-site interviews on March 3, from 1-4 p.m. at 3101 Bismark Street in Greenville. Text EAST to 252-549-4545 to schedule an interview.

On March 10, interviews will be held at 1-4 p.m., at Beaufort County NCWorks Career Center at 1502 N. Market St. in Washington. Text EAST to 252-494-9627 to schedule an interview for that event as well.

