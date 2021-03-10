Nearly New Fish hosting consignment sale benefitting children in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Convention Center is hosting the Nearly New Fish consignment sale this week for kids. The convention is taking place this week until Sunday afternoon.

The sale offers education materials, clothing and many other necessities that children need.

The event is in partnership with the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children for the 11th year in a row. Thousands of dollars are expected to benefit the nonprofit.

“Our goal is to support parents, families and caregivers with children and helping them get ready for kindergarten because those first five years are so important for their future success in life, and it’s a great way for us being here with Nearly New Fish to reach a lot of those families,” said Amanda Parmelee with the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children.

Event founder Hunter Jackson said the sale offers families a chance to get necessities at a much lower cost.