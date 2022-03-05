GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re visiting Greenville’s Wildwood Park, starting this summer you’ll start to see construction as part of the park’s Phase II plans.

“There will be bridges and boardwalks to connect a series of trails at Wildwood Park,” said Mark Nottingham, Greenville Recreation and Parks Department park planner. “The other is a mountain bike trail and bicycle pump track.”

“The trail system will include some pedestrian bridges,” Nottingham added. “One of them, in particular, will go over a canal that connects this lake to the Tar River. It will be a welcoming feature to the park. The mountain bike trails and skills course will feature a series of jumps for different level of skilled riders. There will be a paved pump track so any type of vehicles with wheels skateboards, bicycles, scooters can utilize that pump track.”

Construction will start on these new additions in the summer of 2022. Until then, there’s still much to enjoy on nice spring days.

“Part of the phase one project was a camping platform. It’s located on the northern side of the banks here. You can reserve it by calling the staff at River Park North,” Nottingham said. And a lot of people out here fishing. We’ve had a number of events that are all well attended.”

Nottingham said the trail extensions should be completed in two years, while the bike park should be completed in a year.