GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – New affordable housing is coming to Greenville.

This news comes after the Greenville City Council approved a million-dollar loan from the city’s home investment partnership program.

“It is tough for some folks to find housing when those particular situations, and we were well aware of additional funding that was available”, said Dustin Mills, president of Taft-Mills group.

Foundation for Arlington Trace will be poured at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard.

“Once completed it’s gonna be a $32 million investment in the community,” Mills said. “It will include 180 total units, it will be a mix of one, two and three bedrooms, and in addition to that on-site, we will have on-site property management, a site workout facility, a community room, a computer lab for residents to use, and outdoor amenities like a playground, sitting area, and grilling stations.”

Of those 180 units, 18 will be dedicated to veterans, low-income families and domestic abuse victims.

“We look forward to incentivizing partnerships with other agencies and private sector developers in a variety of opportunities for either housing for ownership or rental housing just to help people households and families in our city realize their home ownership dreams or just to have stable decent housing for them to live in,” said Tiana Berryman, housing administrator.

Executive Director at the Center for Family Violence and Prevention, Laura King, said they are thankful the city and Taft-Mills group are collaborating on this project.

“The lack of safe and affordable housing has been a real barrier to victims in their attempts to leave an abuser if there’s nowhere to go no place that they can afford, no place that they can be safe,” King said. “The city, in general, is aware of the needs of domestic violence victims and provides assistance to us in many ways.”