GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — US Foods newest Chef’s Store opened Wednesday in Greenville.

The company celebrated the 90th store opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The store offers a variety of produce, meats, dairy products and even kitchen supplies. The business isn’t only for vendors but for your everyday household cooks and caterers. There is something special for everyone.

“We believe everyone should eat well and we offer high-quality product at a really fair price, and we welcome everyone in our store to do that,” said Ken Kaniewski, vice president of operations for Chef’s Store.

There is not a required membership or fee to shop, so anyone is welcome to go buy some of their favorite kitchen items.