GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University is honoring veterans through a new community space.

The Main Campus Student Center held a ribbon cutting on Friday for the new Military amd Veterans Resource Center. The center facilitates the transition from military life to university life by providing support.

“It provides a sense of community for veterans,” said the Director of the MVRC at ECU, Dr. Nicole Messina. “You know military experience is different than the traditional experience that students have and you know, sometimes they just want to be around other people that, that get what they’ve been through”

According to Messina, there are about 800 veterans on the ECU campus and an additional 1,200 students that includes spouses, children and dependents.