GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention has named Tyshanda Brown the new director of Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center Center in Greenville. She is native of Beaufort County and began her duties on Monday.

Brown has served the state in multiple roles in both juvenile justice and adult correction for 12 years. She worked as a youth counselor associate at Edgecombe Youth Development Center in Rocky Mount, correctional case manager at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor, youth counselor technician at Pitt JDC, and juvenile court counselor in District 3 (Carteret, Craven, Pamlico, Pitt counties).



“Tyshanda has the experience to direct Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center,” said DJJDP Director of Facilities Angela Smith. “She has experience both with juveniles and adults, as well as a background in facilities and court services. She will be a well-rounded leader for the facility.”



Stanley Melvin, the East Regional Manager of Facility Operations, said, “Tyshanda’s promotion to the director position at Pitt Juvenile Detention Center is but another example of how training and grooming our own DPS ‘homegrown’ talent can produce excellent leadership within our organization. We look forward to many exceptional contributions from her as we strive to continue to turn young lives around.”



Brown earned a bachelor’s degree in child development and family relations from East Carolina University, as well as a master’s degree in psychology from Capella University. In her spare time, Brown enjoys traveling and spending time with her loved ones.