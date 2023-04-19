GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The annual Umbrella Market in Uptown Greenville that has been held during the spring and summer has been replaced with something else this year.

A new outdoor market named ‘Believe in Greenville’ is starting soon. The news came after the city announced that the Umbrella Market would not be coming back this year. A local business owner who heard about the canceled market decided that vendors would still need a space to sell their wares.

“In addition to our inside market vendors, we’re also going to have about 12 outside markets for this first market. We have a couple of face painters, woodworkers, pottery makers and painters,” said Ryan Webb, the owner of Farmers and Makers Market.

The market will be open every Thursday until August from 5-8 pm. It will be located inside and outside of the Farmers and Makers Market on Dickinson Avenue.