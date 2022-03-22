GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a new grant that is helping keep the doors open for art agencies in Pitt County.

The Rescue and Rebuild grant will also help these nonprofits hire and increase community engagement. Grant funding will range between $5,000-$25,000.

Holly Garriott, executive director for the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, says the arts can only benefit a community.



“It helps the soul of our community, the heart of our community. Not only in education but also with our entire interaction with each other as well,” Garriott said.

The deadline for the application is May 9th. You can find information on the grant by clicking here.