GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Fashion for everyone who visits.

Located at 409 Evans St. in Greenville, Park’s Jewels had a grand opening on September 30, and the local boutique was filled with all types of fashion. The store has a variety of clothing options and a dressing room for those who want to try on a selection. The store has more than just clothing, like boots and jewelry for those who want to accessorize.

Park’s Jewels Clothing owner Parker Pitchford speaks about the recent grand opening, what items she has for sale and what citizens can expect when coming to shop.

To see more of Park’s Jewels items, click here. View the video to find out more.