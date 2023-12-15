GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — At Thursday’s Greenville City Council meeting, construction contracts were awarded for multiple projects across the city, including one at Town Common.

However, the anticipated discussion regarding Project Gen was pulled from the agenda. The project will bring over 900 jobs and more than $300 million in investments to Pitt County. However, the item was pulled from the agenda due to the city wanting to take more time to plan for the large project.

First on the agenda Thursday was the presentation of the Town Common bulkhead project. This project received a donation from the city of $5 million.

“We were able to provide this to protect from flooding and to make sure that the Town Common since it’s so important to the community, is vibrant and stable,” said N.C. Rep Tim Reeder.

“The greatest meaning for me is safety knowing that it has been years since some type of revitilization or anything has been done to the bulkhead knowing that this will make sure that our citizens are safe when they continue to use the town common,” said N.C. Rep. Gloristine Brown.

On a happy note, the City Council also previewed some new art sculptures coming to the city. There are five locations where the new displays of art will be rotated with artists donating sculptures for consideration from all over the country.

“Hopefully these will all be approved and we can let the artists know and then those artists transport the sculptures here, install them themselves, and loan them to us for a year,” Holly Garriott, executive director of the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge.

And lastly, improvements will be coming to Guy Smith Stadium and Dream Park. The stadium will feature additional seats, restrooms and concessions. The contract will go to Berry Building Group, which won the bidding at just over $700,000.

The improvements cost $1 million, which was covered by Capitol Broadcasting Company and donations with no additional cost to taxpayers.

“The improvements will allow us to host the Coastal Plain League at Guy Smith Stadium, increase the capacity of the stadium to 1,500, also includes some enhancements to the stadium for our spectators, basically to enhance the experience of our fans when they come and watch games,” said Don Octigan, director of Greenville’s Recreation and Parks.

The stadium project is also set to finish construction by May 2024. Tonight was the last meeting before the new year. The next meeting will be January 8.