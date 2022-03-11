GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — A highly anticipated project in Uptown Greenville is now no longer in sight. It’s an abandoned warehouse that city leaders were hoping to transform one day.

In 2020, the former Imperial Tobacco Warehouse was set to be a hotel and market-rate housing by the development group Sea-Coast Communities. It was recently announced this week the project would be terminated.

The City of Greenville’s Public Information Officer, Brock Letchworth, provided a statement, sayine one particular reason was a big factor in the overall decision.

“The project was to lead with a hotel in the first phase and follow up with market-rate housing in the second phase,” Letchworth said. “The project, originally envisioned in the adopted master development agreement with Seacoast, was unfortunately impacted by various factors outside the control of either Seacoast or the city, most particular COVID-19”

A final decision and announcement will be made next Monday.