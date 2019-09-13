New ‘House System’ to be implemented at Ridgewood Elementary in Winterville

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) - If you know any of the people in this photo, you can earn a cash reward for turning them in, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office said.

In a Facebook post late Thursday night, the PCSO said these eight people are wanted for allegedly absconding from probation or parole, and deputies are looking for them. The post encourages people who know any of the suspects to "call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers with how they can be found and get a $ PAYDAY $" if the suspect is arrested.

The wanted suspects' names are:Damian Degiosio, Jr.William E. BoydHillarion GonzalezErvin Antonio CogdellScott Andrew MaplesChenille PenderAlexander Joseph CsankRanee Marie Laface

Anyone with information on any of these suspects is asked to leave an anonymous tip with Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777, or online at p3tips.com, or the P3Tips mobile app.